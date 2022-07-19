Ghana: We've Suspended Activities On Various Campuses - TESCON

The Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its decision to suspend all activities on various campuses following an injunction that barred 291 members from casting their vote in the 2022 National Delegates Conference of the party.

The injunction was received on Friday evening and was late in relaying the message to the leadership but the TESCON delegates have refused to accept the excuse and the confederacy observed that there was careful orchestration to exclude them from the event.

In a statement issued on Monday and copied to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare; the General Secretary, Justine Frimpong; the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, copied to all 16 Regional Chairmen, Regional Youth Organisers, the National TESCON Coordinator and all 16 Regional TESCON Coordinators.

It said allocation of stands were made available for all delegates with the exception of TESCON at the Accra Sports Stadium which clearly indicated that the party did not factor them and never valued them in the planning of the whole event which was disheartening and revealed that the leadership of the NPP did not have the interest of the confederacy at heart.

"The leadership of NPP do not recognise us as the intellectual wing as it has always been professed by the party because for the party to bus intellectuals from various regions for them to travel kilometres to Accra, risking their lives just to disenfranchise them without any reason is just disheartening and brings to the fore the leadership of the party do not have interest in intellectuals to help them break eight years of political party rule.

"It is on the back of this development that we have decided to suspend all activities on our various campuses to drum home our displeasure which is to take place until the petitioner who sought the injunction is exposed and brought to book without any tangible reason.

"Until we see the said injunction, the one who placed the injunction, the reason for the injunction and also give us positive assurance to settle as soon as possible the ambiguity on TESCON representations during Regional and National Conferences in the next Annual National Delegates Conference otherwise we will advise ourselves accordingly," the statement entreated.