Sudan: Health Condition of Detained Activist Deteriorating

Khartoum — The health condition of detained activist Seifelislam Essameldin Mohamed has deteriorated to the extent that doctors of the Police Hospital in Khartoum decided to keep him for three days.

Lawyer Rehab El Mubarak, member of the Sudanese Emergency Lawyers, told Radio Dabanga that Mohamed was suffering from abdominal pain and fever when he appeared before the judge on Saturday.

She said that the court agreed to send him to the Police Hospital, who decided that evening to hold him in the hospital for three days to conduct medical tests. The medics will determine whether he will be able attend the court session today.

Mohamed was held in Khartoum on May 5. He was subjected to heavy beatings in detention, and now suffers from a blurred vision, pain in the abdomen and urinary tracts, uncontrollable shivering all over his body, and frequent fainting.

The young man and two others are accused of damaging a police vehicle.

Earlier this month, El Mubarak explained that Mohamed was detained without providing sufficient evidence for the charge. Lawyers were not allowed to see him until 15 days after his detention.

He was transferred to a hospital on July 5. The doctors wanted to keep him, but the authorities refused his stay in the hospital and impeded the conduct of medical examinations.

Incidents of torture increasing

Two other young protesters, Mohamed Adam, nicknamed 'Tubak', and Mohamed El Fateh, nicknamed 'El Nana', have nee subjected to torture as well in detention. They were violently detained on January 14 in Khartoum on charges of stabbing a police brigadier to death during the January 13 Marches of the Millions.

They briefly embarked on a hunger strike in March after having been subjected to severe beatings and electric shocks.

Last month, Sudanese psychiatrist Amal Jabrallah said that maltreatment and torture by the authorities is rapidly increasing in Sudan. She told Radio Dabanga that the torture of pro-democracy activists and demonstrators "aims to break the revolutionaries in order to get confessions and to fabricate charges".