Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Urges Newly Appointed Judges to Eschew Corruption

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (seated 4th from right) with the newly appointed judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored newly appointed Justices of the High Court to eschew all forms of corruption.

President Akufo-Addo told the 10 Judges that it was essential they exhibited honesty, possessed integrity and sound knowledge of the law. "A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration."

Swearing in the Justices of the High Court at the Jubilee House on Monday, President Akufo-Addo urged them to ensure that they adjudicated their cases without fear or favour, ill-will or affection.

The President asked them to have the impartiality of mind and independence of spirit necessary to hold the high office.

"You must be learned, know your case law and ensure your decisions and judgements are properly motivated", President Akufo-Addo told the new Judges.

The President said the principle of stare decisis, the ancient common law doctrine of precedent, has been, and continues to be the time-honoured foundation for the coherent development of the law and should not be lightly discarded.

The newly appointed Justices of the High Court are in two categories, the first are Ebenezer Osei-Darko, Bernard Bentil, Alexander Graham and Mercy Adei Kotei, who were all Circuit Court judges and now elevated to the Superior Court of Judicature.

The remaining are Mr George Kwame Gyan-Kontoh, Mr Richard Apietu, Mr Eric Ansah Ankomah, Mrs Cynthia Martinson, Dr Mrs Bridget Kafui Antonio-Apedzi and Ms Nabeela Naeema Wahab, who were all in private practice as lawyers and have now joined the bench.

Speaking on behalf of her colleague Judges, Justice Mercy Adei Kotei, said, "We promise to remain true to our oaths and to discharge our duties with diligence."