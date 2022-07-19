Nigeria: Tinubu Set to Unveil Running Mate, Shettima, Wednesday

19 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will on Wednesday unveil his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement on Tuesday and signed by the party's National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the unveiling event will take place at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja at 11:00am.

"All Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Members of the Progressives Governors' Forum, Members of APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries, are, hereby, invited to witness this landmark Official Unveiling of our Great Party's Vice Presidential Candidate," Argungu said.

Recall the event earlier slated for last week, was postponed over the unavailability of some party's stakeholders in the nation's capital city.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X