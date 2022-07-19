Africa: MCC CEO Alice Albright leads U.S. Prosper Africa Delegation to U.S.-Africa Business Summit #AfricaBizSummit

Hon. Alice Albright, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), will lead the U.S. Prosper Africa delegation to the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, July 19-22. The event is hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa and the Kingdom of Morocco and aims to advance trade and investment between African countries and the United States.
The U.S. delegation will include senior government officials and leading U.S. investors that represent over a trillion dollars in assets. During the forum, the United States will demonstrate Prosper Africa's private sector-driven approach—connecting dynamic U.S. and African companies looking to do business with one another, and global investors seeking the long-term returns offered by Africa's fast-growing markets.
The delegation will engage broadly to catalyze greater investment in Africa and advance the new Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which was recently launched by President Biden and the G7. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has committed $1.1 billion in Morocco, of which they will showcase their newest $460 million Morocco Employability and Land Compact; the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) will announce new commitments to advance the development of information and communications technology, clean energy, and healthcare infrastructure across the continent; The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) will highlight the central role of African small and medium-sized enterprises in fueling the continent's economic growth and recovery; and the Prosper Africa Chief Operating Officer will announce new funding opportunities and deals closed.
The delegation will include:
- Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation
- Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
- Travis Adkins, President and CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation
- Investors and fund managers from the Casey Family Programs, San Francisco Employees' Retirement System, New York State Insurance Fund, and more.
And other leaders from across the U.S. Government, including:
- Dana Banks, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit, White House National Security Council
- Akunna Cook, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
- Andrew Herscowitz, Chief Development Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
- Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
- Deniece Laurent-Mantey, Director for Africa, White House National Security Council
- Kyeh Kim, Principal Deputy Vice President of the Department of Compact Operations, Millennium Challenge Corporation, MCC
- Leslie Marbury, Chief Operating Officer, Prosper Africa
- Camille Richardson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Middle East and Africa Global Markets, U.S. Department of Commerce
- Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of th