South Africa: National State of Disaster Extended to 18 August

19 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has extended the National State of Disaster to 18 August 2022.

In a Government Gazette published on Monday, the Ministry said the extension of the National State of Disaster "owes to the impact of severe weather events which was originally declared on 18 April 2022".

It said: "The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing contingency measures undertaken by organs of state to mitigate and address the impact of severe weather phenomena on affected communities and infrastructure".

The Ministry said government was working with various social partners to transition affected communities from humanitarian emergency to stabilisation and recovery.

A total of 85 280 people were affected by floods which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving thousands of people in five districts and the eThekwini Municipality homeless, with 461 fatalities. Over 4 000 houses were damaged in the inclement weather, displacing thousands others. The Eastern Cape, North West and Free State provinces were also affected.

In June, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said 6 895 people were left homeless and 50 others injured. "In all, a total of 27 069 households were affected with 8 584 houses totally destroyed and 13 536 partially destroyed," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X