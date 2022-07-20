Sudanese Fintech Bloom Nabs $6.5m, Backed By Y Combinator, GFC and Visa

19 July 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Bloom, a Sudan-based fintech that offers a high-yield savings account and adjacent digital banking services, has raised a $6.5 million seed round. This investment is coming after the startup's undisclosed pre-seed round last year.

This financing welcomed participation from fintech giant Visa, Y Combinator, U.S.-based VCs Global Founders Capital (GFC) and Goodwater Capital and UAE-based early-stage firm VentureSouq. Other investors include angels Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox co-founder; Nicolas Kopp, former U.S. CEO of N26; footballers Blaise Matuidi and Kieran Gibbs; and early employees at Revolut and Tide.

