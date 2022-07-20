Nigeria: Mixed Reactions As Nigerian Gay Rights Activist, Edafe Okporo Weds in U.S.

19 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have poured in their reactions as a Nigerian gay rights activist and writer, Edafe Okporo has married his American lover.

Edafe who is based in the United States got married to his lover, Nick Giglio on Saturday in New York.

Edafe and Nick got engaged last year, a development that sparked debate among the LGBTQ+ community and heterosexual folks in Nigeria and Diaspora.

The LGBTQ+ activist made the wedding known on social media as he shared photos from the occasion alongside tweets.

Edafe tweeted via his Twitter handle @EdafeOkporo: "We Official Mr & Mr. 07-16-22. Blissful New York romance. Happily married. It's a dream come true."

Tweeps reacted to the wedding as some said they were confused who to address as husband or wife.

We Official Mr & Mr. ❤️💐. 07-16-22. pic.twitter.com/Fr31MxYHBR

-- Edafe Okporo, He/him (@EdafeOkporo) July 17, 2022

According to @Wurld_famous, "Of all the 4 billion girls in this world, you chose your fellow man's pr*q over as? This is not ordinary."

@itz_Oludaniel reacted: "Who is the husband and who is the wife so I can know who to use her and him for? I don't want to mix things up."

Meanwhile, there are those who congratulated Edafe on the success of the wedding.

One of them was @Nicholasogie10 who said "Massive congratulations 🎉🎈@EdafeoOkporo may God bless your home... much love."

