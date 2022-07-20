Kenya: Ruto Claims Odinga Bewitched Kalonzo

Kitui — Deputy President William Ruto now claims there is a chance that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has bewitched Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking when he addressed a series of rallies in Kitui County, Ruto said that he was shocked when he saw Kalonzo agreed to drop his Presidential bid in order to support Azimio La Umoja Candidate Raila Odinga for a third consecutive election.

The Deputy President implored the Akamba community to rally behind his presidential bid, saying he was the ideal candidate, adding that he will not disrespect Kalonzo.

"If not for any other reason is that this person (Raila) has really oppressed the Kamba people and taken them to the opposition. I know Kalonzo does not like me, but I will still help him. Or this person (Raila) has bewitched him?" he stated.

Defending the decision to endorse Odinga's 5th stab at the presidency, Musyoka had earlier said he had negotiated with the community's interests in mind.

Odinga on the other hand asked his supporters to vote in the six-piece in order to give numerical strength in parliament that he needs to run the government.

Speaking when he kicked off five-day marathon rallies across six counties, Raila expressed his concerns that his administration may be held frustrated by the William Ruto led Kenya Kwanza Alliance should they obtain a majority in the House.

He said every vote cast is crucial in the presidential elections and urged residents to ensure that they turn up to the last man to vote for Raila and ODM candidates.