Kenya: Clash Looming Over Ruto, Odinga Last Rally Venue as Nyayo Stadium Double Booked

Nairobi — A clash is looming between the Azimio One Kenya coalition and the United Democratic Alliance camps, after both claimed that they have booked Nyayo stadium for their final campaign rallies slated for August 6.

A press release issued by the Azimio campaign team on Tuesday notified their supporters that they will be having their final meeting at the Nyayo stadium.

"The Azimio campaign team, led by #babanamartha will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on 6th August 2022 at Nyayo stadium," stated the Coalition's Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

It has however emerged that the UDA team were the first to book the Nyayo stadium venue on July 12, 2022.

A contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicates that the alliance booked the venue for use on the 5th and 6th of August, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508 million, being hire charges.

It now remains unclear on who between Azimio and UDA will be allowed to use the venue for their final campaign rallies, as both camps maintain to have secured the venue.