Kenya: Clash Looming Over Ruto, Odinga Last Rally Venue as Nyayo Stadium Double Booked

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A clash is looming between the Azimio One Kenya coalition and the United Democratic Alliance camps, after both claimed that they have booked Nyayo stadium for their final campaign rallies slated for August 6.

A press release issued by the Azimio campaign team on Tuesday notified their supporters that they will be having their final meeting at the Nyayo stadium.

"The Azimio campaign team, led by #babanamartha will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on 6th August 2022 at Nyayo stadium," stated the Coalition's Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

It has however emerged that the UDA team were the first to book the Nyayo stadium venue on July 12, 2022.

A contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicates that the alliance booked the venue for use on the 5th and 6th of August, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508 million, being hire charges.

It now remains unclear on who between Azimio and UDA will be allowed to use the venue for their final campaign rallies, as both camps maintain to have secured the venue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X