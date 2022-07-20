Kenya: Oregon Worlds Has Made Me Stronger Than Before - Kamworor

Eugine — Despite not medalling at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, marathoner Geoffrey Kamworor says his fifth placed finish is a sign he is getting his fitness back.

Kamworor made his World Ahletics Championships debut in Marathon, but it did not go as he wished after one of his shoes caused him an injury that slowed his pace to enable Ethiopians dominate 1-2.

However, the three-time World Half Marathon champion opted to look at the positive side, saying it is a great improvement after coming from a two-year recovery break following a motorbike accident, he had some time back.

"I gave my best and the result is just the way it came out, I am happy to make my first appearance in the marathon and finish fifth. I am happy because after Boston, I prepared for two months ahead of this race," Kamworor, a training partner of Eliud Kipchope said.

"He added, "My main target was the world championships. For the last two years I have gone through a lot of challenges through injuries, so to what I have achieved in Oregon is a mile stone and is a good sign that I am coming back," the two-time World Cross Country champion said.

Team Kenya overall head coach John Mwithiga fondly known as warm up blamed Kamworor shoes for the podium miss.

"It was a bad luck to Kamworor, he is a strong character but the shoes messed him, it teared one of his tors, so he could not run comfortable."

-Cheptegei roots for Kamworor-

Ugandan mega star, Joshua Cheptegei, fresh from clinching the 10,000m gold medal, felt sorry for Kamworor, tipping the Kenyan to come back bigger.

"Kamworor is my very great friend, when I was in Kaptagat some years ago he used to encourage me and mentor me. I am disappointed he was knocked by a motorcycle a few years ago, and since then, he has not been able to find his best shape," Cheptegei, the World Record holder in men's 10,000m said.

He added, "But I know good things are coming, I always believe in him, he is a fighter once he comes back he will tackle the stage," Cheptegei added.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugine, Oregon, USA-