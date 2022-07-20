Kenya: My Principal and I Are Projects of the People of Kenya - Karua

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua on Tuesday fought off the project tag and dismissed claims that she and her party leader Raila Odinga are projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Karua stated during the Deputy Presidential debate that the Azimio ticket is a project of Kenyans.

“We are project of Kenyans,” she said as she responded to her competitor in the debate Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza Alliance who brought up the issue.

Karua stated that she faced an interviewing panel which found her suitable for the job as opposed to Gachagua who she said was handpicked.

“Karua resigned from the role in 20008 citing interference I faced an interviewing panel and also through demands of Kenyans and many endorsements. I was selected. Kenyans know competent and I believe I’m competent for this job. I’m ready able and willing. I have consistently shown independence of mind irrespective of who I am dealing with,” she said.

Gachagua questioned the involvement of the Head of State in Azimio alleging that he picked Karua to manage his succession.

“I was picked through a competitiveness process,” Karua said.

President Kenyatta is the Chairman of the Azimio team.

Karua however, stated that the former Prime Minister will be the overal Chairman of the outfit as he enjoys the support of the close to 25 parties alles to the coalition.