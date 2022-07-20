Kenya: I Resigned as Minister Because of Principles - Karua

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua has defended her resignation as Justice and Constitution Minister in 2008.

Karua who served in the administration of former President the late Mwai Kibaki resigned from her post citing interference.

“I resigned honourably in line with my principles,” she said

She further disclosed that she is worth Sh150 million.

When she declared in 2013, Karua was then worth Sh56 million but she attributed the rise to inflation.

“I haven’t had any new properties, but I’m a person many may not understand. I’m not thirsty for land. I’m not thirsty for wildly goods,” she said.

She underscored that “I am not hungry for billions.”

