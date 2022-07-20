Kenya: The Chopper I Use for Campaigns is From a Kind Corporate Friend - Karua

Nairobi — Azimio Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua defended her campaign against claims of benefitting from public resources availed by President Uhuru Kenyatta's handlers terming the reports untrue.

Karua, who spoke during the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday, said the choppers she uses to traverse the country for campaigns was a kind donation availed to her by a friend.

"We finance our campaign through public donations in cash and kind. The chopper I use is a donation from a kind corporate friend," she said without giving further details.

The Azimio camp which enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta, the Chairperson of the Azimio Council, has been on the receiving end for using public resources, accusations the outfits presidential candidate has fiercely denied.

Azimio enjoys the back of the powerful Mount Kenya Foundation, an alliance of multibillion entrepreneurs, that was instrumental in rallying key political players behind Odinga's presidential bid.

The group includes media tycoon SK Macharia, owner of the Royal Media Services media network, who has openly backed Odinga and candidates affiliated to him.