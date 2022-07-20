Kenya: The Chopper I Use for Campaigns is From a Kind Corporate Friend - Karua

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua defended her campaign against claims of benefitting from public resources availed by President Uhuru Kenyatta's handlers terming the reports untrue.

Karua, who spoke during the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday, said the choppers she uses to traverse the country for campaigns was a kind donation availed to her by a friend.

"We finance our campaign through public donations in cash and kind. The chopper I use is a donation from a kind corporate friend," she said without giving further details.

The Azimio camp which enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta, the Chairperson of the Azimio Council, has been on the receiving end for using public resources, accusations the outfits presidential candidate has fiercely denied.

Azimio enjoys the back of the powerful Mount Kenya Foundation, an alliance of multibillion entrepreneurs, that was instrumental in rallying key political players behind Odinga's presidential bid.

The group includes media tycoon SK Macharia, owner of the Royal Media Services media network, who has openly backed Odinga and candidates affiliated to him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X