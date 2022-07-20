Kenya: Ruto Congratulates Gachagua After Debate With Karua

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated his running mate Rigathi Gachagua following his debate with Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya's Martha Karua.

Taking to his twitter, Ruto described him as a very able running mate.

"Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned, passionate and focused leader to help us steer kenya kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe saaan. Never mind the media," he stated.

The debate touched on a number of issues and one instance, Gachagua denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems from business dealings during the tenure of his brother Nderitu Gachugua's stint as Governor.

Gachagua stated that he is an astute businessman who started doing business 40 years ago and he added that he has never done business with the county.

The Mathira MP claimed that the allegations he is facing are part of the blackmail by the Jubilee Government after he allegedly refused to back the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Rigathe was responding to queries about the source of the Sh12.5 billion that flowed through his accounts.

The MP was further pressed to confront a court case in which some Sh202 million from his bank accounts was frozen due to allegations of public funds embezzlement.

