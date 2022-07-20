Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - MSF Spain President in Ethiopia, Plans to Discuss Killing of Three Colleagues, Travel to Tigray

19 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (NSF) said the president of MSF Spain, Paula Gil, "has arrived in Ethiopia for a visit. Following a year of engagement, Ms Gil aims to meet high-level representatives from the Federal Government of Ethiopia to discuss the killing of our [three] colleagues in Tigray in 2021."

Ms Gil also aims to visit Tigray "to pay tribute to the families of our two murdered Ethiopian colleagues," the medical charity said. Ms Gil will "inform them of the progress of our internal review of the incident."

On 24 June 2021, three MSF staff members were killed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. María Hernández Matas, Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael and Yohannes Halefom Reda, were killed while "providing lifesaving support to people in the war-torn area of Tigray."

"This is a continuation of our engagement with the Ethiopian authorities to shed light on what happened. We are distraught that the families, our staff & supporters don't have answers to key questions: who were the perpetrators? What was the motivation?" MSF asked.

