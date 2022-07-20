Morocco: Northern Region - Cells to Follow Up, Monitor Impact of Wildfires Created - Ministry

Larache — The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests has announced the establishment of a central and local cells to follow up and assess the impact of the wildfires that occurred in the region.

To mitigate the impact of the fire on agricultural activity and assist the affected populations, the ministry has established a central cell and several local cells to monitor the situation and assess the impact of the wildfire, a statement from the ministry said.

The aim is to identify the urgent measures to be taken in favor of the population and carry out development projects and rehabilitate the affected ecosystems, as part of a comprehensive government program, noted the statement published a day after a field visit of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forestry, Mohammed Sadiki, to the rural communes of Souk L'qolla and Boujediane.

The wildfires that broke out in northern Morocco on July 13 destroyed about 9,200 hectares of forest cover in the provinces of Larache, Ouezzane, Tetouan and Chefchaouen, including 7,800 hectares of land in the Souk L'qolla commune. They also affected many fruit orchards and destroyed beehives.

The tireless efforts of the intervention teams made up of members of Water and Forests services, the Civil Protection, the Royal Armed Forces, the Gendarmerie Royale and Auxiliary forces, supported by local volunteers have helped control all the forest fires in these provinces.