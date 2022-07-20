Ghana: 'Empower Grass Roots for Effective Communication With Executives'

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Chairman Hopeful, Nii Armah Ashietey, has observed that party grassroots needs to be empowered at the branch level in order to have constant, efficient and effective communication between them and executives.

He explained that members, supporters and sympathisers of NDC at the moment ought to organise and manage their branch activities to attract more people to the fold of the "Akatamanso family".

Nii Ashietey, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, made the observation at visits to Ashalaja, in the Obom Domeabra Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, where he interacted with branch executives and assured them of a "better tomorrow" which formed part of his campaign and intentions to contest the national chairman position of the NDC.

According to him, following the current economic crisis faced in the country, Ghanaians were calling on NDC for a better and prudent economic management which was exhibited under the Mahama-led administration and appealed to the branch executives not to give up but rather organise branch meetings regularly to keep all members united since branch elections would soon start.

"Every constituency has a branch, and effective and efficient constituency in national elections depends on vibrant branch/ward activities and relationships," Nii Ashietey added.

He indicated that branch/ward activities were the bedrock of organisation of any political party to be vibrant and poised to win elections and should not take such organisations for granted.

Nii Ashietey stressed on the need for peace, unity, cohesion and harmony in the party to assure the citizenry it was ready to take over power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because Ghanaians had lost trust and confidence in the current government.

"The NDC is prepared to take over the reins of governance from the NPP which will demand hard work, focus, commitment devoid of bickering, backbiting and wrangling to prevent the NPP to break eight years of political party rule in the Fourth Republic," he cautioned.