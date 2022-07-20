Ghana: Boni Adama Latse II Is Legitimate Chief of Ga State - Nii Yaote Oto Ga II

20 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ga Paramount Stool Dzasetse, Nii Yaote Oto Ga II, has restated that the legitimate Ga Mantse was Boni Tackie Adama Latse II, who was nominated, elected and enstooled in accordance with the customs, traditions, conventions and usages of the Ga State in 2011.

According to him, the Ga Mantse was gazetted and his name was entered into the National Register of Chiefs in 2015, only to be illegally removed by the National House of Chiefs on September 30, 2021.

But the Dzasetse said the High Court in Kumasi on November 11, 2021, ordered the immediate restoration of the name of Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II into the National Register of Chiefs.

Again, Nii Yaote Oto Ga II said on April 25, 2022, the High Court also dismissed an application for stay of execution of the order to restore Nii Tackie Adama Latse's name.

"I am therefore drawing the attention of the public to the fact that Boni Tackie Adama Latse II, is the legitimate Ga Mantse," he said, in a press statement copied to the Ghanaian Times

