Ghana: Public Accounts Committee Commends Forestry Commission On Clean Balance Sheet

19 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has commended the Forestry Commission on keeping a clean balance sheet from 2016 to 2018 fiscal years.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, gave the commendation when the Deputy Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, led the Ministry to appear before the 25-member committee.

The public hearing was to enable the committee to scrutinize the Auditor General's Report of the accounts of the Ministry, particularly the Lands Commission, Forestry Commission and the Office of Administrator of Stool Lands.

The committee discussed infractions such as ground rent, unearned salaries, abandoned vehicles, and management of records amongst others.

Mr Owusu-Bio on behalf of the sector minister pledged to ensure that the respective agencies, the Lands Commission, in particular, comply with good record-keeping practices, especially at a time the government was embarking on a massive digitization drive to enhance productivity in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

