Zimbabwe Marginally Reduces Petrol Prices

19 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE has reduced the price of petrol by 0,3% to ZW$675,35 per litre as the country battles to ease the cost of living for citizens.

A recent update by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) shows that diesel will also be sold at Z$714,45 per litre from Z$714.91.

The developments come at a time when the country has suffered exorbitant fuel prices largely prompted by the Ukraine/Russia war which has disrupted supply chains on the world market.

Energy experts have since warned that petrol prices are likely to remain high going forward for as long as the Ukraine war continues.

