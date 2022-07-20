Sudan: Emergency Lawyers - 'Drug Test Violates Detainees' Rights'

19 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Detainees including 15 minors and six women were released after being beaten and assaulted after protest marches in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum yesterday, according to follow-ups by Sudan's Emergency Lawyers, who lament that detainees are being subjected to drug testing that violates the law and their rights.

The lawyers' follow-ups also indicate that 17 other activists were also detained with the same method of arbitrary detention from separate places, some of them far from the sites of the marches.

Emergency Lawyers said in a statement yesterday that "what is really disturbing is that these people are now subjected to a drugs test", which they stressed "is completely contrary to the law". The lawyers say that those detained were not in possession of drugs and were not found in any suspicious situation that necessitates this procedure or would give authorities common cause. They pointed to the fact that any referral for examination must be made by the prosecution.

The Emergency Lawyers said in the statement: "This procedure is purely criminal, it violates the rights of the detained, and it is against the principle of assumption of the accused's innocence, and completely contrary to the law. It degrades dignity and has a profound psychological impact."

Rumours were circulating among residents of Khartoum that many young protesters are using drugs, in particular 'ice' (crystal meth), as they seem not to feel hunger or fatigue during the demonstrations, but there has been no evidence to corroborate this.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X