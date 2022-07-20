Kenya: President Kenyatta Appoints 7 Court of Appeal Judges

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed seven judges to the position of the court of appeal following extensive interviews by the Judicial Service Commission.

The new Appellate Court judges include Kimaru Luka Kiprotich, Gachoka Paul Mwaniki, Achode Lydia Awino, and Ochieng Frederick Andago.

Others are: Mativo John Mutinga, Ngenye Grace Wangui and Aroni Abida Ali.

The head of State appointed the seven judges nominated by the JSC through a Gazette Notice dated July 19.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1)(b) of the constitution of Kenya, l Uhuru Kenyatta, President and the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Kimaru Luka Kiprotich, Gachoka Paul Mwaniki, Achode Lydia Awino, and Ochieng Frederick Andago, Mativo John Mutinga, Ngenye Grace Wangui and Aroni Abida Ali to be judges of the Court of Appeal," read the gazette notice signed by President Kenyatta.

The announcement comes a week after JSC forwarded the seven names to the President.

Through a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the seven were selected carefully, following interviews conducted from June 27, 2022.

"After lengthy deliberate and careful consideration of the performance of the various candidates and based on the Constitutional imperative of merit, gender, regional balance, affirmative action and public interest, the JSC recommended their appointment," CJ Koome said.

The advertisement to fill in the vacant positions was made on March 14, 2022.

JSC is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.