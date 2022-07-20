Kenya: Miscalculations Costed Us! Says Kipsang After Kenya Surrendered World Title

Eugene — Just as he predicted, it ended up to be a fast race where a World Lead was set, but Timothy Cheruiyot is not shocked with the result.

Cheruiyot surrendered the world title to Briton Jack Wightman who won gold in style after clocking fastest time this season (3:29.23) toppling Kenyan Abel Kipsang, who entered the race as a favourite.

Speaking to Capital Sport in Eugene, Oregon after the race, Cheruiyot, who finished sixth in a Seasons Best of 3:30.69, blamed a nagging hamstring injury he picked as he was preparing the Kenya Prisons Championship.

"We planned the race well to ran as a team, we were chatting with Kipsang after the first lap, I encouraged him that we should not let it go, but unfortunately with 100m to go, my legs were tired. I did not make it to the podium but I am happy I made it to the final," Cheruiyot, the Olympic silver medallist said.

He added, "I was suspecting I will post such results because I missed training for a few months before the Championships because of a hamstring injury, and that is why you saw the results in Doha and Eugene Diamond League."

"I predicted it will be a tough final, but good thing is that my injury is now healing, I will reschedule my program and work hard for the upcoming Championship," Cheruiyot underscored.

-Kipsang miscalculations-

Meanwhile, Kipsang is now hoping to make the amends in Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old started well, taking control of the race after the first lap but they seemed to have a miscommunication with teammate Cheruiyot when they were approaching the bell.

"We worked as a team with Cheruiyot but our plan did not go as expected. Now focus is on the Commonwealth Games, we promise we will do better there and make amends, I am confident we will win, I did some miscalculations and I did not know it will go that way... " Kipsang underpinned.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Eugene, Oregon, USA-