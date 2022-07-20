Kenya: Ground Slaughter Offtake Programme Commences Across Drought Stricken Counties

Nairobi — The livestock destocking program funded by the Government of Kenya has commenced in 13 drought hit Counties of Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Garissa, Makueni, Kajiado, Turkana, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River Counties.

The programme is being implemented by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) in conjunction with the Kenya Meat Commission and targets to slaughter over 26,710 cattle with an estimated 267,210 households benefiting.

Currently, over 4.1 million Kenyans in 23 Counties- Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) are in need of food aid following prolonged drought stretching back to October 2021.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) reports and KRCS internal estimates indicate heavy livestock losses across all the 23 drought-affected counties with assessments showing livestock losses of up to 70 percent in places such as Ileret in Marsabit County.

This exercise aims to help reduce the loss of animals and will be conducted over a six weeks' period.

Asha Mohammed the Kenya Red Cross Secretary General said: "I am pleased that so far there has been a positive response from communities to the programme. We are not only providing food for the hungry, but by purchasing these weak animals we are also providing markets for the herders. "

Kenya Meat Commission is providing oversight in the implementation of the program and will continuously ensure that the exercise across all the 13 counties flows seamlessly.

Kenya Meat Commission Managing Commissioner James N Githaga said the ongoing ground slaughter livestock offtake program, funded by the Government of Kenya, has enabled the Commission through the partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society to reach out to as many farmers as possible within a short period.

"Apart from supporting the purchasing power of these households, the accelerated destocking will improve the national security through reduction of the resource-based conflict in the affected Counties. The exercise is being undertaken through a multi-agency approach and we believe that it will impact many lives positively," Githaga said.