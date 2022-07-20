Kenya: New Kenyan Dating App Launched - Pacaya is Here for All the Singles!

Being single is hard. But being single in Nairobi, is honestly harder and tougher and boy oh boy, stressful and lonely.

You really never quite know when those lonely moments will appear, when the weight of being single comes crashing down upon your chest. Just ask the over 5,000 love struck Kenyan women who thronged the then, Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) in 2010 with the aim of finding love at a conference held by Controversial Nigerian preacher, Pastor Chris Ojigbani. The pastor had promised to get them boyfriends, who would turn into future husbands.

Well, things have changed and you no longer have to go to such physical lengths to find love.

Today, love is literally right there at your fingertips, at the touch of a button. The growth of the internet and smartphones has led to the widespread global use of dating apps. Every day millions of people turn to dating apps to find love and most have been successful.

A new dating app that is focused on intentional, purposeful dating is finally here. Pacaya, the first ever Kenyan dating app, was launched on Thursday 14th July 2022, at a well attended event held at Sarabi Rooftop, the city's premier place to meet, eat and enjoy, situated at Sankara Hotel, Westlands.

Pacaya is a Kenyan owned app, developed by 3 Gentlemen who say they want to "make your existence meaningful on the app by not only just connecting you to people but to those that matter the most. We deploy robust technology to ensure your interactions on Pacaya are interesting, rewarding and above all safe."

Their main wish and goal is to see members go out on dates, which "hopefully ends up in a relationship and eventually marriage."

Members are empowered to prioritize the qualities they are looking for such as: appearance, age, height, educational level, profession, interests, hobbies, distance etc. Their machine learning AI software then uses data to give you suggestions.

The dating app is promising to pair possibilities, one click at a time. By making connections more accessible, "we're making it more possible for you to find what you're looking for. With Pacaya, you get more than a dating app," says Chris Munene, the General Manager of Pacaya Africa Limited. Once you sign up, there are other amazing offers in store. Depending on the level you choose, you can participate in Pacaya events such as trips, concerts and networking. In addition, the paid membership levels gives users additional features for an advantage experience increasing their chances to find love.

To ensure the safety of members, the founders say, they have put in places these measures:

Verification: each individual has to give their phone number (they don't share it) after which they give them a one-time password. After that, they verify their photo using a unique software.

Cat fishing, Phishing, bullying etc is prohibited: The app has employees called moderators plus AI software to examine each video and text to ensure each member adheres to their community standards.

Any one who solicits money, sex, business or engages in unacceptable conduct, is banned from the site.

They also provide safety tips and emergency hotlines for all members.

For first time dates, they suggest certain restaurants where they have a relationship with the management to ensure everyone's safety.

Dating apps are today, part and parcel of our lives and infact, have become a bigger part of our romantic lives than ever.It is said that some 270 million people were on at least one dating app, worldwide.

(additional pics courtesy of Mutema photography)