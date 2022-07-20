Ghana: We're Prepared to Take Over Power From NPP - Boamah Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that it is prepared to take over power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

It noted that the party was still planning for its internal elections as part of preparations for the 2024 general election and debunked an assertion that it had delayed in its preparations.

The NDC has not unduly delayed in its preparations towards taking over power from the NPP in 2024 but the planning processes is part of the reasons for conducting the internal polls," the party said.

Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, insisted that planning was part of the reasons for the delay in conducting the polls which was not deliberate but had to be meticulous in such processes.

"Some challenges that was encountered in the previous elections are still being corrected and as the largest opposition party in the country there should be effective and efficient planning so that after the internal elections the NDC will be stronger, united and poised to defeat the NPP in 2024.

"As to whether the NDC is prepared to take over power from the NPP, what has caused the delay is, we are planning, we also had some challenges and we are fixing them, we need not to rush in planning because we are prepared to take over the governance of the country in 2024 and everything is ongoing as planned," Mr Otokunor maintained.

Unlike the NDC that is yet to start its internal polls, the NPP crowned all of its reorganisational polls on July 16 at the delegates' conference in Accra to elect national executives and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the leadership of the NPP for the competence in organising all the internal elections and touted that no party in the country had displayed organisational skills and capacity that the NPP had.

The final lap in electing officials of the party began with the polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, regional elections and all levels of the party have been involved in the internal elections and crowned it with the national elections.