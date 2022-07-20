Ghana: New NPP Nat'l Officers Advised to Be Fair, Firm

The new National Officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been advised to be resolute, fair and firm whenever they need to apply the party's rules and regulations in its interest.

"When fairness, transparency, and firmness were strictly adhered to, it would help promote peace, unity, cohesion and harmony in the party," they were admonished.

A former NPP Communications Officer for Akwatia Constituency, Nana Obeng-Danquah, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, congratulated the new executives for their victory and urged them to avoid taking bad or unpopular decisions which would affect the electoral fortunes of the party in the 2024 general election.

The NPP at the weekend held its 2022 National Delegates Conference to elect new national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years included Stephen Ntim, National Chairman; Justin Kodua, General Secretary; Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Kate Gyamfua retained her position as National Women's Organiser; Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser; Aziz Futa, National Nasara Coordinator, and Dr Charles Dwamena; National Treasurer.

Nana Obeng Danquah paid glowing tribute to the new national officers for their deserving victory, and appealed to them to work together as a team in the interest of the party irrespective of their differences during the just ended campaign period.

"NPP remains a great party and with unity of purpose, the party can break the eight years political party cycle of elections in the Fourth Republic," Nana Obeng-Danquah, stated.

Using the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as an example of breaking the jinx of the "John belief factor as far as Ghana's presidency is concerned since 1993," Nana Obeng-Danquah observed that the NPP could win the 2024 general election with peace, unity, harmony and togetherness.

He urged those who did not win to respect the decision of the delegates and not to be bitter but rather continue to work for the party.

Nana Obeng-Danquah commended the NPP delegates for voting to elect a solid team to lead the party into 2024 elections saying "the party's delegates have always had it right in choosing national officers and this time too they delivered as expected and for organising a peaceful and successful election without any hitches".