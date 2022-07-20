Ghana: JEAMMH Outlines Activities to Commemorate Prof. Atta Mills' Demise

The J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage (JEAMMH) has outlined a series of activities to commemorate the 10 years anniversary of the demise of late president, Professor John Evans FiifiAtta Mills.

The tenth anniversary which falls on Sunday, July 24, 2022, would see a list of activities namely "a press conference on the late former president JohnEvans Atta Mills 10th anniversary schedule of events at theInternational Press Centre, July 19; a statement will be delivered on the Floor of Parliament by the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Thursday, July 21."

Also, "a courtesy call will be paid to the Chief Imam, Dr Osman NuhuSharubutu by the JEAMMH on Thursday, July 21; Moslem prayers will be held at designated mosques throughout Ghana on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1pm."

Climaxing the activities, there would be "the President John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey on July 23; a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the Asomdwee Park, near the Independence Square on July 24 at 1pm."

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, chairman of the JEAMMH, Mr Alex Segbefia, said the board since its inception in February this year has continued to implement programmes in pursuance of its objectives of eulogising the former president.

Some of which he said, included the series of regional memorial lectures in the five parts of the northern sector namely the Northern, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East and NorthEast regions which was organised by the Northern Sector LocalOrganising Committee.

The memorial lectures according to Mr Segbefia saw about 1,600 persons in attendance and this he said "has been a huge success so far."

He commended Ghanaians for their participation in making the regional memorial lectures in the five northern regions a success and urged them to patronise the remaining three regional lectures.

"The Volta and Oti Region Lecture will be held in Ho in September. The Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North Regional Lecture will be held in November at Sunyani. The last of the series of regional lectures will be the Ashanti and Eastern Regional lecture that would end the 10th anniversary activities in December," he explained.

Mr Segbefia revealed that the JEAMMH and the National Democratic Congress decision to hold its wreath laying at 1pm was free of any malice explaining that "the government has decided to do something similar and we felt that we shouldn't cease what we do annually, hence the reason for doing the wreath laying at 1pm."

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Edwin NiiLanteVanderpuye, said that the life of the late professor was an exemplary one which needed to be emulated by Ghanaians.

He added that the JEAMMH would make a compilation of all the State of Nation addresses made by the late president and all his speeches available to the public.

The JEAMMH was incorporated on October 14, 2021 to preserve the heritage and legacy of Prof. J.E.A. Mills. It is a not-for-profit, non-partisan and charitable organisation.