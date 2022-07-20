Africa: GAF Names Team for 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has named the official squad for the national armwrestling team, Golden Arms ahead of the 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

The team is expected to leave Ghana today.

Head of the directorate, Mr Hussein Akueteh Addy, explained that the carefully selected team of 10 males and 10 females would compete in their various bodyweight categories which reflect on the youth, junior, and senior categories of the competition.

The selected athletes were drafted from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Education Service, Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) and regional armwrestling clubs.

Among them are Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo (-60kg), Efia Entumi Kumah (85kg), Mary Naa Odey Quaye (65kg), Rashida Abass (70kg), Augustina Mawoage (75kg), Samuel Adjetey Sowah (60kg), Abdul Aziz Wahab (75kg) and Wisdom Abromekyi (70kg).

The rest are Prince Affum (85kg), Isaac Antwi Boasiako (110+), Helena Mills Robertson (65kg), Grace Mintah (80kg), Grace Commey (60kg), Florence Boakye Mensah (80kg+), Eugenia Ntow (60kg), Isaac Amutiny (70kg), Edward Asamoah (85kg) Godwin Sackey (75kg), Otokunor Bannor (70kg), and Derrick Kwakye Adu(110kg).

The Golden Arms will compete in both left and right arm challenge.

President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey, who is contesting for the top post in Africa armwrestling, has projected a medal haul of 20 by the Golden Arms.

The 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship will be held from July 19-24 at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, situated at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria.

Team Ghana's participation is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Kofikrom Pharmacy, Kaysports Limited and the federation's President.

Source: www.ghanaarmwrestling.com