Ghana: Awako Leads Galaxies Against Benin in CHAN Qualifiers

Hearts of Oak's witty midfielder Gladson Awako will lead the Black Galaxies as they face their counterparts from Benin in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Awako has been named as the substantive captain of the team by head coach Daniel Annor Walker. Ghana has missed out in the last two editions of the tournament.

The experienced Awako will be assisted by Medeama's SC defender Vincent Atingah Adae as the first vice captain, while Imoro Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko act as the second vice.

Ghana will travel to Cotonou on July 31 for the reverse leg tie - and should they pass the Benin test, they will face Nigeria in the final qualification round with the winner securing a ticket to the 2023 CHAN finals slated for Algeria.

Ahead of Sunday's game coach Walker has named a 25-man squad made up of goalkeepers Danlad Ibrahim, Stephen Kwaku and Abdulai Iddrisu.

The defenders are Augustine Randolph, Michael Ampadu, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Dennis Korsah, Imoro Ibrahim, Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Maxwell Arthur, Henry Ansu, Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Vincent Atingah.

Dominic Nsobila, Razak Kasim, Amos Acheampong, Suraj Seidu and Gladson Awako make up the midfielders with Evans Osei Owusu and Jonah Atuquaye as wingers, while Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Matthew Kelvin Andoh, Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Maxwell Abbey Quaye serve as strikers.