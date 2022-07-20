Kenya: I Thought My Sister Was Nominated By Odinga Until Kenyatta Said He Handpicked Her - Gachagua of Karua

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua says the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidetial candidate and his deputy Martha Karua are projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the running mate debate on Tuesday, Gachagua handpicked Karua so he could continue being in power after the August election.

He stated that due to this, President Kenyatta wanted to rule by proxy.

Karua while replying to him stated that Odinga and her are not President Kenyatta's projects, "we're a project of Kenyans, we were chosen to vie in a competitive process."

