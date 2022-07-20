Nigeria: Govt Will Keep Establishing More Schools Despite Paucity of Funds - TETFund

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has said governments at all levels will continue to establish more schools to meet the growing demand occasioned by the increasing population in the country.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja, during a TETFund's capacity building workshop for colleges of education from the northern part of the country with the theme, "Enhancing Pedagogical Skills and Curriculum Development for Quality Education Delivery in Nigeria Colleges of Education."

Echono decried the attitude of several state governors, who he said, were diverting resources for teachers for political or other personal use.

He challenged participants to come up with robust ideas and a curriculum to attract more Nigerians to the institutions.

"The number of institutions you have to serve you when your population is 100 million cannot be the same number when your population is 200 million.

"If you don't want us to expand, you have to address it from the root and that root is the birth rate; birth control. Otherwise, you are going to create an army of illiterates who do not have the opportunity to prepare themselves and in the end, they become a bigger problem for our society," Echono added.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Paulinus Okwelle, promised a regular review of the curriculum in Colleges of Education to meet up with the present reality.