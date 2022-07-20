Nigeria: Kyari Trial's - Laboratory Test Confirmed Substance Was Cocaine - Witness

A witness in the trial of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and four others has explained how the laboratory test proved the recovered substance was cocaine.

Kyari was on February 22 arraigned alongside ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu as well as ASP John Umoru, who is said to be at large.

At the resumed hearing, the second prosecution witness, Abubakar Zekeri Aliyu, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel and the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sunday Joseph, told the court the recovered substance was placed in an envelope with case file number NDLEA/FCTC/010/2021.

The witness, who is a Superintendent of Narcotics, attached with the Directorate of Forensic and Intelligence Monitoring of the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, said all the items were tested in a laboratory after it was handed to the PW1, Mrs Patricia Afolabi, a forensic expert, for analysis on February 7, 2022 and found to be cocaine.

However, while being cross examined by the defence counsel, Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), Aliyu admitted that he was not with Afolabi when the laboratory test was carried out on the substances.

The trial would continue today before Justice Emeka Nwite.