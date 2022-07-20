Ghana: Accra-Tema Shuttle Train Bounces Back

The Accra-Tema shuttle train has commenced operations after two years following the rehabilitation of the rail lines.

A visit to the Odawna train station in Accra yesterday morning by the Ghanaian Times showed few passengers with some officials of the Ghana Railways Company Limited (GRCL) on board the train.

Some of the passengers the Ghanaian Times spoke to expressed their happiness with the resumption of service and urged the authorities to revive other trains to help in the transportation industry.

The commuters appealed to the GRCL to "ensure punctuality and safety of passengers" on board to boost the industry.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) GRCL, Mr Randy Mould, told the Ghanaian Times that the operations which started on Monday would promote transportation of goods and passengers to and from Tema.

Mr Mould assured commuters of safety, punctuality and comfortability during its operations, adding that the train which has four coaches and transports 362 passengers would operate in the morning and evening at a cost of GH¢5 and GH¢7 for the first class.

He said from next week the company would introduce the Diesel Multiple Unit Train (DMU) which has electronic devices.

Mr Mould stated that plans were far advanced to revive the Accra-Nsawam rail lines to restore service and to augment the fleet.

He said there was currently few patronage of commuters, stating that the situation would improve with time.

Touching on encroachment on the rail lines by the traders, Mr Mould stated that a taskforce would be set up to prevent their activities.

He called on the media to collaborate with the GRCL to educate the public on the need to desist from encroaching on the rail lines.

The Ghanaian Times in its Monday, July 18, 2022 issue reported that the Accra-Tema train passenger service which was suspended temporarily for rehabilitation works would resumed operations on Monday.

After successfully addressing some technical challenges, GRCL conducted series of test runs and then, a final joint inspection was carried on July 7, 2022 together with the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), to ascertain the suitability of the line for passenger service.

END