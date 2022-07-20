Nigeria: SUBEB Condemns Burning of New Classroom Blocks in Cross River

"I am sad that despite all our efforts to make sure that basic education is given priority in Cross River, some people are still out to frustrate the good intentions of the government and SUBEB."

Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has condemned the burning of a recently constructed nine-classroom block at St Joseph Primary School, Bansara, Ogoja Local Government Area.

Stephen Odey, the chairman of the state's SUBEB, in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, described the act as nefarious, adding that the board would do everything within its power to fish out the culprits.

He said such actions had created a setback to the government's efforts in tackling accommodation challenges facing schools despite the state's lean resources.

"I am sad that despite all our efforts to make sure that basic education is given priority in Cross River, some people are still out to frustrate the good intentions of the government and SUBEB.

"The state government is spending huge resources, yet people are destroying school facilities and carting away equipment and learning materials.

"There have been reported cases of vandalism, stolen computers, books and other facilities in some schools across the state, including the man arrested for stealing roofing sheets in a primary school in Asu Egbe, Ikom, Local Government Area," he said.

The SUBEB chairman reiterated the need for communities to complement government's efforts by taking ownership of schools to guard against theft and vandalism.

He warned that communities that did not protect infrastructure, learning materials and equipment provided by the government, would not benefit from future interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Cross River SUBEB has been going round the state to fix infrastructure in schools in the 18 local government areas of the state.

A nine-classroom block was burnt in Okoja.

A suspect was arrested, while investigation is still ongoing.

(NAN)