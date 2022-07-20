South Africa: Health Minister Phaahla Tests Positive for Covid-19

20 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after experiencing minor symptoms.

"Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today, and the results came back positive, and he immediately self-isolated," the statement read.

However, according to his office, he will continue to perform his official duties from home for seven days, while his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled or are now due to take place virtually.

"This is a reminder that the pandemic remains amongst us and infectious, hence the department continues to report COVID-19 daily positive cases and deaths."

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said Phaahla received two doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.

"The department would like to remind the public that lifting the COVID-19 restrictions doesn't mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination remains accessible at all times at selected sites."

South Africa now has 4 000 894 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, of which 263 infections were detected on Tuesday.

The latest data shows that the country lost 13 more patients to COVID-19, one in the 48 hours, pushing the death toll to 101 935.

