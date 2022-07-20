Morocco/Cape Verde: Morocco to Host Sierra Leone V Cape Verde CHAN Qualifiers

Sierra Leone Football Association has confirmed that Grand Stade Marrakech in Morocco will play host to both leg of Sierra Leone and Cape Verde African Cup of Nations, CHAN Qualifiers.

The tournament which is designed for home-based players playing their domestic league will see the home-based Leone Stars taking on Cape Verde on 24 July 2022.

The return leg tie with me hosted at the same venue on 30 July 2022 as both sides seek a place in the𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙀𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝘼𝙡𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙖 2022 finals.

Grand Stade de Marrakech was built to provide the city of Marrakesh with a new and modern venue to replace the old Stade El Harti.

The new stadium was designed by Italian architecture firm Gregotti Associate, and its design reflects the architecture of the city of Marrakesh with its thick walls, towers, and minarets.

Construction of Stade de Marrakech started in 2003, and the completed stadium opened seven years later on 5 January 2011. The occasion was celebrated with a four-team tournament of Kawkab de Marrakech, Wydad de Casablanca, Olympique Lyonnais, and Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2013 and 2014, Stade de Marrakech was one of the playing venues of the FIFA Club World Cup and hosted in both years the final.