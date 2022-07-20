Ghana: HAAA Foundation Hosts Four-Club Division One Women Tournament

The HAAA Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the Okaikoi South District of the Greater Accra Region, is set to hold an off-season tournament for four Division One Women's team on July 31, at the Accra Academy Astro Turf.

The tournament, under the theme "Growing the youth through sports for community development," is to celebrate and encourage the teams in the district to continue to strive for the best and make it to the elite division of the women's game in the country.

Participating teams will include Rock Ladies, Starlets Ladies, Christ Angels and Ideal Ladies who placed fourth in the just-ended Greater Accra Women's Division One league.

Founder of the HAAA Foundation, Harriet Anita Araba Abaidoo, who is an avid supporter of the women's game, believes the tournament would help the girls focus and prepare for the upcoming season.

"The season ended some weeks ago and after some rest they must begin preparations for the upcoming season; I see such a tournament as one of the channels to help prepare them for the task ahead.

"I want to show my appreciation to them for flying the flag of district and would host all four teams after the tournament," she stated.

She called on corporate organisations, women activists and individuals who have the means to come to the aid of female teams in the various communities and help them build a future for the girls.

Tournament Coordinator, Madam Dzromo Adzekwei, disclosed that there would be trophies for the overall winner, overall best player, most promising star and the goal queen of the tournament.

Madam Adzekwei expressed gratitude to the Abaidoo and the HAAA Foundation for helping put together the tournament which she noted would go a long way to help the various teams prepare for the new season.