Ghana: Hearts Alhassan Agrees to Join Iraqi Top Side

Long-serving Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan is set to complete a move to join Iraqi Premier League side, Al Kahraba SC.

According to an Iraqi journalist Hamza Dhia, both parties have agreed on a deal for the 30-year old centre-back who in few weeks will depart the shores of Ghana to complete the deal.

Alhassan who joined Hearts from now Ghana Division One League side, West African Soccer Academy (WAFA) in 2018 on a free transfer, has been one of the most consistent men for the Phobians in the last two campaigns.

Deputising for skipper Fatawu Mohammed, the lanky defender helped Hearts to clinch the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League title, Two MTN FA Cup, the Super Cup and President's Cup.

Alhassan has featured in over 60 games for Hearts in the last two seasons and was part of the Black Stars B team that won the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations in 2019 hosted by Ghana.