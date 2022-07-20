Ghana: Vodafone Offers Broadband Customers 100 Percent Bonus Data

Vodafone Ghana has brought back the exciting 2 Moorch Family Package that offers existing and new fixed broadband customers 100 per cent extra data.

First introduced during Christmas last year, the promotion offered Vodafone customers data bonusesto interact with friends and family during the holiday, stream their favourite shows, shop online and engage in any other activity that required internet access.

The reintroduction of this offer means active customers will enjoy 100 per cent bonus data when they top up with GH¢120in addition to their existing monthly package.

Commenting on the promo, the Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, David Umoh, explained that Vodafone reintroduced the offer because of its commitment to customer loyalty.

"We experienced an overwhelmingly positive response to the 2MoorchFamily promo when introduced in December last year. After it ended in April this year, customers have requested that we bring it back. As a customer-centred organisation, we have reintroduced the offer to satisfy the needs of our customers and to reiterate the fact that we appreciate all our customers," he said.

He added, "We are confident that this promo will give our customers more data to work, learn, and enjoy leisure without interruption,".

The 2 Moorchpromo provides broadband customers with a supplementary bundle on top of their primary bundle.

This means that customers can only subscribe to the offer when they have an active core bundle.