Somalia: Bomb Blast Outside Somali Capital Leaves At Least Two Dead

20 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from Afgoye District in the Lower Shabelle Region state that at least two persons have died and others have been injured in a mine explosion that took place today in a market in the district.

The explosion was caused by a landmine, according to witnesses told Shabelle radio station.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but most of the attacks in the area are attributed to Al-Shabaab.

It is the second explosion in a week in the cities near the capital Mogadishu.

At least one person died and 14 others were injured in a suicide bombing that took place on July 17 in Jowhar, the capital of Hir Shabelle administration. The injured included two HirShabeelle ministers.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, and the media supported by the organization said that the explosion was a suicide attack.

