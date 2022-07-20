Somalia: Al-Shabaab Members Detained in Army Operation

Somali government forces have carried out an operation in several areas in southern Somalia, targeting key Al-Shabaab bases, officials said.

The operation was conducted in villages near Wanlaweyn town in the Lower Shabelle region, which lies on Mogadishu-Baidoa road, where Al-Shabaab stages ambush attacks.

An unspecified number of Al-Shabaab members were detained by the military forces during their sweep-up operation that comes amidst an intensified crackdown on the militants.

Al-Shabaab is yet to comment on the SNA claims.

The region has witnessed deadly battles between Al-Shabaab and the Somali army along with AU soldiers from ATMIS.