Somalia: Al-Shabaab Members Detained in Army Operation

20 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali government forces have carried out an operation in several areas in southern Somalia, targeting key Al-Shabaab bases, officials said.

The operation was conducted in villages near Wanlaweyn town in the Lower Shabelle region, which lies on Mogadishu-Baidoa road, where Al-Shabaab stages ambush attacks.

An unspecified number of Al-Shabaab members were detained by the military forces during their sweep-up operation that comes amidst an intensified crackdown on the militants.

Al-Shabaab is yet to comment on the SNA claims.

The region has witnessed deadly battles between Al-Shabaab and the Somali army along with AU soldiers from ATMIS.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X