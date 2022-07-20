Ghana: Govt Releases Compensation for Victims of Newmont Ahafo-North Expansion Project

The government has released GHC45million as a compensation package for those who would be affected by the Newmont Ahafo-North expansion project.

Owners of farmlands and homes that will be affected by the US$850 million project are to remain resolute as authorities work to reimburse their losses.

The Regional Minister for Ahafo Region, Mr George Boakye, who announced this at a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mining, Mr George Mireku Duker and traditional authorities in the area, disclosed that the disbursement would be made immediately the crop rate negotiations committee provides the Regional Co-ordinating Council with its findings.

"The disbursement of the funds will be made once the Ahafo Regional Co-ordinating Council is furnished with the report from the committee", he emphasized.

On his part, Mr Mireku Duker commended the traditional authorities for their support throughout negotiations with landowners.

He noted that the arrival of Newmont would spur growth in the area as the firm has assured of its commitment to embarking on developmental projects in the area.

"I believe we were looking out for the good of it so we all must have a common ground. This is for the future of our children and grandchildren so this is a good step. I know the youth of Ahafo will support the chiefs to ensure that this project becomes a success. I want to thank the regional minister, chiefs and everyone for rallying behind this project," he reiterated.

Newmont's project is located in the Tano North Municipality in the Ahafo Region. The five host communities are Yamfo, Susunso, Afrisipakrom, Adrobaa and Terchire.

The project, which comprises four open-pit mines and the construction of a stand-alone mill, is located approximately 30 kilometres north of the company's site at Ahafo South.