Sudan: Marauding Bandits Torment Tawila in North Darfur

Tawila / El Fasher — Three people were kidnapped, another injured, and a vehicle stolen in three separate incidents of banditry by armed groups in Tawila, North Darfur, on Monday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Monday morning, a group of five armed men, three of them on camels and two riding motorcycles, seized Gashara Ibrahim (65) and her grandchildren Aisha Yagoub (18), and Nasreldin Saleh (13). from their farm north of Katur, and took them to an unknown destination.

The incident was reported to the Sudan Armed Forces command in Mertel.

On Monday afternoon, three armed men intercepted a passenger vehicle en route from Kanjara to Zamzam, near Gallab.

El Nour Abdeen, the owner of the vehicle, said that they robbed him and the passengers of their money and mobile phones at gunpoint.

In a third incident on Monday, Sheikh Ibrahim Kanjok and a friend were attacked when they were returning to Kanjara from a visit to the market of Tabit in the afternoon. They were beaten with rifle butts before being robbed of their belongings.

On Monday evening, three armed men attempted to rob a fuel station in the southern part of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

While some people tried to intervene, the attackers fired shots in the air, wounding one person. They then fled into the Timanat cemetery, sources reported. They said that a fourth man then arrived in another vehicle, and took the perpetrators to an unknown destination.

After a report was filed at the police, the suspects were reportedly apprehended.