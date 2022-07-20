Sudan: North Darfur Student Savagely Raped and Murdered

20 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — A young woman was brutally raped and murdered in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher on Monday, as she made her way from the home of her parents to the university residence, to prepare for the new semester.

Sources from the scene told Radio Dabanga that the bloodied, lifeless body of Elham Khalifa Bukhari, a student at El Fasher University, was found in El Fasher on Monday evening. The victim reportedly left her parents' home in El Hawara in El Laeit on Monday afternoon, to travel to the dormitory in El Fasher, in preparation for a new college semester.

Her body was found the same evening and taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital. An autopsy confirmed that her neck was broken. She had been raped and stabbed with a knife.

Her body was handed over to her husband and a report of murder and rape filed at the police of central El Fasher. As yet, no suspects have been identified.

