South Africa: Court Orders Ex-Broadcasting Chief to Repay U.S.$673,000

An appeal made against an order demanding former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back at least R11.5 million (U.S.673,888) to the national broadcaster, has been dismissed by the high court in Johannesburg, finding it invalid and unlawful. a government statement says. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomed the ruilng. In December 2021, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled the former broadcasting chief should repay the total of his "success fee", awarded to him by the former board of the SABC, with interest calculated at a rate of 15.5% per annum from September 13, 2016.

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: "In December 2021, the court declared that the 19 August 2016 decision by the then SABC Board to pay Motsoeneng a success fee amounting to over R11.5 million for clinching a Multi Choice deal was unlawful and invalid. The Multi Choice deal gave the pay television service provider access to the SABC's archives."

"The SIU together with the SABC approached the High Court to review and set aside a decision by the former SABC Board to pay Motsoeneng a success fee and recover financial losses suffered by the SABC. The court action was informed by the SIU investigation in the affairs of the SABC, which revealed that the SABC irregularly paid monies to individuals and entered into contracts to the detriment of the public broadcaster," Kganyago said.