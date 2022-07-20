Morocco Records 1,209 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco recorded 1,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 2,077 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,868,041 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,356,259, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,613,974 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 16,757 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,254,550, while recoveries increased to 1,226,673, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (290), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (203), Fez-Meknes (170), the Oriental (133), Marrakech-Safi (109), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (104), Souss-Massa (93), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (45), Draa-Tafilalet (27), Guelmim-Oued Noun (23), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (06) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (06).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,198, with five cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

The number of active cases has reached 11,679, while 15 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 135.