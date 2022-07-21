Sudan: Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan on Violence in Blue Nile State

press release

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Khardiata Lo Ndiaye has expressed deep concern over dozens of civilians killed and thousands of women and children displaced after a wave of inter-communal violence in parts of Blue Nile State over the past few days. Humanitarian organizations are providing the affected people with initial assistance.

“We are deeply concerned, lives have been lost, thousands of people had to flee and seek safety and shelter, and lives of many others have been disrupted,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said. “I am calling on all parties to stop the violence, talk to each other and seek mutually acceptable solutions.”

As of 19 July, about 14,000 people have been displaced from Ar Rusayris locality in Blue Nile State following a wave of inter-communal violence that started in Ganis town and other parts of Ar Rusayris on 15 July, according to the government authorities. There are reports of an additional 1,000 people displaced in Ar Rusayris, and 500 people outside Ed Damazine town. The total number of displaced is likely to increase, as information from other parts of the state and neighboring states comes in. The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has so far registered 97 total deaths related to the violence.

“We are already providing assistance and support to thousands of vulnerable people in parts of Blue Nile State and stand ready to support the people affected by this wave of violence,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said.

Humanitarian organizations are dispatching health and medical supplies enough for 30,000 people, including three emergency health kits (medicines and supplies for treatment), trauma kits and supplies for at least 450 trauma cases. These supplies are being delivered to the FMoH to be sent to Blue Nile. Humanitarian partners have also received requests to expand the field capacity of Damazine hospital (tents, medicines, surgical supplies, and outpatient treatment capacity) to cope with the growing caseload. They are also providing meals to around 4,500 displaced people.

Humanitarian organizations reached about 563,000 people in Blue Nile with humanitarian assistance and support during January-March 2022. The population of Blue Nile is estimated at 1.3 million.

These clashes are occurring at a time when humanitarian needs in Sudan are already at an all-time high. Over 14 million people, currently require some form of life-saving assistance. Upticks in violence further exacerbate the humanitarian situation, at a time when funding for the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan stands at 20 per cent, more than halfway through the year.