Nigeria's National Grid Collapses Again - Official

20 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Grid on Wednesday suffered another system collapse resulting in a blackout in some parts of the country.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

"Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.

"We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.

"We will keep you updated on the situation," the electricity distribution company said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X